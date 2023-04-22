in Latest, Video

Ukr Force Bakhmut Encircled Road Cut, Kiev Complains on Weapons; China Rejects Yellen Conditions, US-China Ties Worsen

467 Views 5 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukr Force Bakhmut Encircled Road Cut, Kiev Complains on Weapons; China Rejects Yellen Conditions, US-China Ties Worsen
Topic 825

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gearoid
Gearoid
April 22, 2023

Being an ex-US general immediately disqualifies him from any serious military analysis.

1
Reply
ellie
ellie
April 22, 2023

Was Ben Hodges retired on mental health grounds ?

0
Reply

53 tanks short. Dutch secret patriot training. Lavra shock. Musk to Sheen, I feel your pain. U/1