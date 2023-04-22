A Salutary Warning To Black Americans

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

All black Americans should take note of this: the Democratic Party hates you, especially the people who run the Biden Administration. Biden himself claims to be on your side, but however many anecdotes he tells about Corn Pop, praying in the Black Church, marching with the so-called Civil Rights Movement, being arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela, he hates you. The Democrats may allow you to riot, they may encourage you to riot (and destroy your own communities); they may allow you to loot in the name of reparations for slavery; they may bail you out when you do these things – like Kamala Harris did; they may even free black psychopaths so they can brutalise, rape and murder you – as Alvin Bragg and Kim Foxx have done, but if you so much as stray an inch off the Democrat plantation, they will come down on you just as hard as they are doing to so-called MAGA Republicans on the slightest pretext or none.

Have you heard of Omali Yeshitela? Probably not. With a name like that he sounds like a clown and is one; he is the founder of the African People’s Socialist Party, and believes in reparations for slavery, all that junk. Having said that, he is certainly eloquent and held his own in an Oxford Union debate four years ago.

Now 81 years old, he was recently indicted as an illegal agent of the Russian Government. You heard that right. This case has flown largely under the radar, Tucker Carlson appears to be the only person in the mainstream media who has covered it. Here is the indictment.

That’s right, he has been accused of spreading Russian propaganda in an attempt to interfere with American elections. If you read the indictment, it says he is being prosecuted because this is necessary to protect the American public. Yeshitela and his followers are opposed to American involvement in the Ukraine war; so are countless people on both sides of the Atlantic. The Stop The War Coalition is currently organising public meetings and rallies to protest against this insanity. Yeshitela may have a different approach, he may even have taken money from a genuine Russian agent, but that doesn’t make him one. As for interfering in American elections, many others have done this, including the FBI as is currently being revealed by the oversight hearings.

As Tucker Carlson pointed out, this isn’t a national security issue, this is a First Amendment issue. In short, if the Biden gang are allowed to get away with this, they will simply brand anyone who opposes their policies foreign agents spreading disinformation. The reality is there are people and organisations in the United States presenting both sides of the Ukraine war, both sides of the Israel/Palestine conflict, both sides of China’s policies on Taiwan and Tibet, both sides of many other struggles, be they political or religious. Yeshitela and his followers have the right to be clowns, but they also have the right to free speech.

Where is Black Lives Matter when this man and his followers are being subjected to legal persecution? On the Democrat plantation where they belong, where they have always belonged.

