London Anti-Ukraine War Meeting

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Stop The War Coalition is holding a meeting in Central London this coming Saturday. Speakers are the usual suspects, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.

“The spectre of war looms large over Europe. The proxy war between NATO and Russia in Ukraine threatens to drag on for many years, causing untold misery for the people of Ukraine and plummeting living standards right across the continent.”

No reasonable person would take issue with that claim. However ill-advised was Vladimir Putin’s invasion, it is clear that many in Washington are enthusiastic for this madness to continue, whether it is because they are laundering money, growing rich off arm sales, or simply like seeing innocent people suffer. When Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out against the war, she was called a Putin puppet while so-called progressives have been heckled by their own supporters.

If you can’t attend in person – obviously the vast majority – tickets are currently being sold on Eventbrite.

Other, local UK events include an evening meeting in Bristol this Friday and an evening rally in Brighton on April 27. Full details of these and other meetings can be found on their website. Stop The War is also on Facebook and YouTube.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report