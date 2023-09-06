Zoom Meeting On Stopping The War, And More

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On September 5, the Stop The War Coalition held a Zoom meeting from 6pm London time. Chaired by Chris Nineham, it lasted just over an hour and had three speakers. The second was a teacher; Louise Regan was not only opposed to the Ukraine war but called on the Government to support refugees – all refugees. Note the bait and switch – the people who are currently crossing the English Channel in small boats from France are not refugees, they are illegal immigrants the French are only too happy to see the back of.

The third speaker was Sean Vernell, a left wing lecturer from London. The speakers were followed by a discussion. There’s always money for war, no matter how much poverty there is in Britain (or anywhere else). Too right. One contributor said money squandered on war would be better spent on the climate crisis. What climate crisis might that be?

Okay, we can laugh at their rhetoric and some of the lunatic causes these people support, but as the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day. Contra to that is the British Establishment that is never right, like never, when it comes to war.

Stop The War will be holding a fringe meeting at the TUC Congress in Liverpool next week, fittingly on September 11. Called Wages Not War: Why Peace Is A Trade Union Issue, the title speaks for itself. If there is one thing that annoys the comrades more than the British Government’s warmongering, it is the fact that so many trade unionists are prepared to go along with it.

Here is the GMB Union’s motion on the Ukraine War. It doesn’t go far enough for Stop The War, but unlike the Neocon cabal, at least it doesn’t endorse cluster bombs.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report