The One Left Wing Cause Big Money Will Never Fund

The most striking anomaly of the so-called radical left is the big money it attracts. We are told always that this is a movement of the downtrodden and exploited masses, whether it is the so-called anti-racist movement, the green movement, the now topical transgender movement, or the plain socialist/communist movement. We are told that racism is spread by “the bosses” to divide workers, that homosexuals and transgenders are members of “oppressed minorities”, and we are told that the communists want to tax the rich out of existence, confiscate their wealth, and share it with the rest of us.

If this latter especially were true, one would expect this movement to be poorly funded and for most wealthy people to stay away from or even oppose it. However, when we look behind the curtain we find that some of the wealthiest people in the world have consistently supported and funded this movement.

This has been true since the time of Karl Marx. Marx himself was funded by his wealthy chum Engels, but if the latter can be dismissed as a dupe or a misguided idealist, the same cannot be said for later supporters.

It has been well documented that the Bolshevik Revolution was financed by Wall Street bankers. For decades this was called a conspiracy theory or, shock, horror, an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Antony Sutton laid that lie to rest.

In the 1950s, the Reece Committee investigated the big foundations. Its main conclusion was that the really big foundations, including the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation were promoting collectivism and ultimately world government. Little if anything has changed since then, and the story has been the same on both sides of the Atlantic. For example, the A B Charitable Trust and the Barrow Cadbury Trust have provided big funding for immigrants and to oppose the British Government’s efforts to halt illegal immigration. Foundations and trusts will fund every left wing cause in the book except…the anti-war movement.

Although it has some wealthy supporters, the Stop The War Coalition is a lone voice among left wing movements calling literally to Stop The War. One might suppose that the really big money would share its goal, but this is not the case, because as the Ukraine War has demonstrated like the Iraq War before it there is big money to be made financing war.

The United States is currently in a de facto war with Russia, spending countless billions of dollars to defend the borders of a country most Americans can’t find on a map while opening its own southern border to the entire world. Somebody – like Haliburton – is making money from war, and as long as there are big profits to be made, the people who are making them couldn’t give a damn about how much suffering is inflicted on innocent people anywhere in the world, including in their own backyard.

