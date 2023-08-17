U.S. Inflation That’s Due to Its War Against Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The U.S. Government is spending hundreds of billions of dollars each year in order to squeeze Russia hard enough to bring about the overthrow of Vladimir Putin and his replacement by a U.S. stooge.

On August 17h, a front-page headline in the New York Times was “Niger Coup May Slow U.S. Fight Against Terror, Bolstering Russia”, and this supposed news-story (not an opinion or commentary one) opened by saying, “The military takeover in Niger has upended years of Western counterterrorism efforts in West Africa and now poses wrenching new challenges for the Biden administration’s fight against Islamist militants on the continent.” But, actually: in Syria, Iraq, Libya, and other places, the U.S. Government has worked with jihadist forces to overthrow and replace secular leaders that it wants to replace by Sunni-Islamic ones who will serve as U.S. stooges (affiliated with Sunni regimes that work with the billionaires who control the U.S. Government) there — and the most prominent example of this is the now 12-year-long effort by the U.S. regime to replace the Government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. By stark contrast, Russia has NEVER worked with, but always against, jihadist forces, such as Al Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood, and this applies also in sub-Saharan Africa, such as in Niger (about which the NYT was ‘reporting’).

‘News’-reporting like that is instead mere propaganda for the U.S. Government, by and on behalf of the richest 0.01% of Americans who own and control almost all U.S.-based (and all of the mainstream) ‘news’-media; and, therefore, all of these ‘news’-media ought to be included in U.S. military expenses, though no one does include them. Propaganda is an essential aspect of war, but no one includes it as being part of America’s military — even though it is.

On August 9th, I headlined “United States of Africa Forming to Lead World Against U.S.-&-Allied Empire”, and explained what is really involved in the domestic Nigeran coup/revolution against and overthrowing the Nigeran leader who had been ‘democratically’ s‘elected’ by Nigeran voters from the U.S.-French regime’s approved list of competitors to lead Niger to continue France’s empire in Africa. “The only beneficiaries are the individuals who control the international corporations — especially the ones that are headquartered in France and in America, and that have subsidiaries in the given African colony. As a scholar at the British aristocracy’s London School of Economics surprisingly admitted:” And that scholar was Ndongo Samba Sylla, who had authored the highly regarded book Africa’s Last Colonial Currency: The CFA Franc Story.

What all of this is really about is not ‘terrorism’ but looting. It’s looting by the U.S.-and-allied billionaires, against the global public. And this is the reason for the intensification of inflation ever since Barack Obama in February 2014 started the war in Ukraine against Russia and thus set the world onto the super-expensive path toward WW3.

On 27 May 2022, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (America’s central bank) headlined “The Effect of the War in Ukraine on Global Activity and Inflation”. Their Conclusion said:

The increased geopolitical risks induced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine will weigh adversely on global economic conditions throughout 2022. Such effects are estimated in our model to reduce GDP and boost inflation significantly, exacerbating the policy trade-offs facing central banks around the world. While sizeable, these effects do not appear to be large enough to derail the global recovery from the pandemic. However, the future of the war is highly uncertain, and unforeseen developments in the conflict could generate further changes to geopolitical risk and worsen its economic effects.

However, Ukraine’s war started in February 2014, not (like that assumed) in 2022. As NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on 9 May 2023, “The war started in 2014.” He even was explicit that “You have to remember that the war didn’t start in 2022” (which was when Russia responded on 24 February 2022 by invading Ukraine). Here is the best short video (only ten minutes long) accurately showing in the original historic video clips how it started, and it is very clear there that the U.S. Government, U.S. President Obama, started it in February 2014, by means of a coup, which the Obama Administration had had in the planning stages for quite some time. The founder and head of the ‘private CIA’ firm Stratfor even called it “the most blatant coup in history”. The smoking-gun piece of evidence proving that it had been a coup by the U.S. Government is this recording of Obama’s mastermind of the coup, Victoria Nuland, telling Obama’s Ambassador in Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, a month before the coup became climaxed, whom to get appointed to lead the post-coup Ukraine. And, then, the smoking-gun piece of evidence proving that even the top officials of the EU didn’t know that it had been a coup instead of the ‘democratic revolution’ that the U.S. regime claimed, is this recording of the EU’s minister of foreign affairs being told in a phone call from Kiev, by her investigator there, immediately after the coup was over, that it had been a coup. On 4 November 2019, after enough verified evidence had become known about it and about how the war in Ukraine had actually been started by the U.S. Government, I headlined “The Obama Regime’s Plan to Seize the Russian Naval Base in Crimea”, which was the only part of Obama’s plan that failed; and that article documented also how the war had been started by that coup.

So, as a matter of history now, there can be no question that Jens Stoltenberg was telling the truth when he said that “You have to remember that the war didn’t start in 2022. The war started in 2014.” But if that is all true, then you also need to ask yourself “Who started the war?” The U.S. regime did. Russia did not. America was the aggressor; Russia was not.

Consequently, “The increased geopolitical risks induced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine” had actually been started by Obama and the entire U.S. regime back in 2014. And the advance planning for that U.S. coup to turn Ukraine into a staging-area for a NATO invasion against Russia started by no later than June 2011. But now, we’re really getting into the thick of it.

This is impacting the entire world now. For example: On August 17th, I headlined “How and Why the U.S. Dictatorship Overthrew Pakistan’s Democracy”, and documented, via a blockbuster news-report from Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain — which was itself based upon a leaked document — that the U.S. Government had had the enormously popular and democratically elected Imran Khan overthrown by yet another coup and now imprisoned there and banned from ever again participating in Pakistani politics, merely because Prime Minister Khan had refused to buckle to the U.S. regime’s demand that he condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Not only is the U.S. regime now placing the entire world at risk, but conflict is soaring throughout the world as a consequence; and soaring inflation is a part of that, because it is trillions of dollars in wasted (and, in fact, worse than wasted, but NEGATIVE or harmful) expenditures.

The U.S. regime is a tragedy for the entire world.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

