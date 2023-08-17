What’s Actually Happening At U.S.-Mexico Border Is MIND BLOWING!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The Mexican drug cartels advertise worldwide that they will transport anyone to the USA for $10,000. No visa or passport is required.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.