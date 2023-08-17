The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
West Recriminations Re West Ukr ‘Peace Proposals’, Rus Presses Forward Kupiansk, Ukr Commits Last Reserve in Failed Offensive; Niger Intervention Plan Revived
The Collective West’s sneaky weasels are struggling to find a back alley offramp to save their bacon without revealing their weakness. Acknowledging Russia’s and Donbass’s enormous suffering and cost, and in view of Ukraine’s/NATO’s impending defeat there is no way they would allow Ukraine’s NATO membership, let alone make any deal with these crooked liars ever again. Onward to uncompromised victory!