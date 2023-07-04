Stop The War Day Of Action To Stop The War

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Usually, leftist speak means something different, but this time what this particular group of leftists means is precisely what they say – STOP THE WAR

That means everyone. In short:

Russian troops out.

NATO take a back seat.

And all that money being wasted on the war effort, spend it on something productive at home.

Details of the day of action can be found on the Stop The War website; they include at least seven events in Greater London. These are mostly afternoon events but a couple start late morning.

There are now over five hundred videos on the Stop The War YouTube channel, including one uploaded in May about the West’s interactions with China. Their perspective on China is very different from the one given by the mainstream media. For one thing, the United States has a heavy military presence in the region, including the island of Guam and the Philippines, and guess where the missiles are pointed at?

