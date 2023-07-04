Nato’s Failed State

Saif al Islam, a son of Qaddafi, miraculously managed his way out of (almost) certain death when captured by the Zintan faction after the Clinton-NATO led and backed Libya coup. First held as a prisoner with threat of execution, Saif al Islam won the confidence of the Zintan and their full support.

Recent Article: https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/saif-al-islam-gaddafi-emerges-alternative-libyas-two-warring-factions/20230112182555159762.html

Then Saif al Islam managed to qualify for elections in Libya, but the elections have been postponed for years now — since 2021 — and seems those elections will not take place.

As a personal note I’ve heard Saif al Islam speak, and he is an exceptional orator and leader largely hated by the autocrats/dictatorial regimes of the Western Collective. That’s because Saif al Islam is sincere about uniting the very disparate factions in Libya that Washington has leveraged (as usual) for its own corrupt purposes.

Of course, any such common ground for Libya’s unification will be bad for Haftar/ Saleh and bad for the GNA, where a sort of “oil mafia” has been in conflict since the Clinton’s criminal cartel in US State overthrew Qaddafi in 2011.*

Libya — like Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, and (nearly) Syria — is just another successfully created failed state as far as Washington is concerned. The former United States loves failed states, because failed states are easily manipulated and exploited and do not cost the US much… only the cost of weaponry (USAID) which fuels Wall Street’s MIC.

Topic switch from Libya to the Ukraine: Since Frank Wisner’s day the government of the former United States has recoiled from any obligation to support the failed states it creates — that is, in the form of client states — with the exception of Israel. But now we have the Ukraine as a defacto US client state.. at least potentially.

For sure the Beltway cesspool does not want a client state in the form of Libya. But at least Libya has oil — whereas the Ukraine has only hackers and corruption as an export beside tainted/toxic grain…

Now the toxic Kiev regime is reportedly designing a false flag event, where Russia will be portrayed — via Kiev duplicity — as having destroyed its own power plant. From assassinating and imprisoning journalists to encouraging nuclear destruction, that is where the US-backed thugs of the Kiev regime are taking us…

So perhaps, in the end, there will be no “Ukraine” to exist as a “US client state” at all… by Budanov/Zelensky’s own nuke hand..

*Libya’s “oil mafia” is Tobruk/Cyrenaica v Tripoli for an over-simplification.

Steve Brown