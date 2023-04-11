GEORGE SOROS — Arch-Manipulator Or Wealthy Dupe?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Until recently, the name George Soros was taboo when discussing social unrest in the United States. In one embarrassing incident on Fox News, Harris Faulkner told Newt Gingrich the billionaire’s name need not be mentioned. Predictably, America’s enemies within have claimed any reference to him in less than glowing terms is pure anti-Semitism. The ADL, an organisation that could find anti-Semitism in an egg cup, drags in the Jewish World Conspiracy and no doubt the Elders of Zion in a vain attempt to discredit any investigation of the man’s activities. But could his detractors be misreading what has actually been happening?

Karl Marx was also a Jew, and after he relocated to London he was financed largely by the wealthy Frederick Engels, a Gentile. (For financed, read sponged off). Marx died in 1883 after which Engels finished editing his turgid prose, yet mystics – usually alluded to as anti-Semites – blame Marx rather than Engels for the spread of this perverted ideology.

Is George Soros a Marxist? If he is, he is a very bad one because although he has given away billions, he is still one of the wealthiest men in the world. Whatever good his Open Society Foundations may have done elsewhere, his funding of so-called progressive district attorneys has been so catastrophic that he can rightly be said to have blood on his hands. But what does the man himself say?

His essay Why I Support Reform Prosecutors is an exercise in self-delusion. One paragraph stands out:

“We need to acknowledge that black people in the U.S. are five times as likely to be sent to jail as white people. That is an injustice that undermines our democracy.”

People familiar with the playbook of the extreme left will recognise the drivel of statistical racism. The Socialist Workers Party is fond of playing such games, but leaving that aside, that statement is if not an outright lie then overtly dishonest. Crime, in particular violent crime with a capital V, is committed overwhelmingly by males between the ages of 15 and 45.

At that time, only around 7% of America’s prison inmates were women. While it is true that women are often treated more leniently than men for similar crimes, there can be bona fide reasons for this, one being that incarcerating young mothers for lengthy periods can be detrimental to their offspring. Regarding violent crime in what AK Nation calls Blakistan, this is off the charts and then some. The claim parroted by morons like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the major cause of violent crime is poverty, won’t wash. How about drive-by shootings? A man who can afford to run a car and buy a gun can’t be that poor. In 2021, Chicago alone saw over eighteen hundred carjackings, a truly staggering number. In the UK and most other countries, this crime is a rarity. The sparsely populated County of Essex has just over a fifth of the population of the Chicago Metropolitan Area; Essex Police do not categorise carjackings, but for 2018 to 2020 inclusive they recorded only 141 offences of robbery associated with vehicles. Why are the citizens of Essex so much more law-abiding than those of Chicago, is it because Chicago is nearly 30% black, or because it has lunatic progressive mayors, and prosecutors like Kim Foxx who routinely under-charge allowing dangerous thugs back on the street to terrorise or even murder innocent people?

When there are no or trivial consequences for bad behaviour, some people will prey on others or murder people just because. George Soros lives on a massive estate in Westchester, New York. In October 2018, a bomb was found in its mailbox. He wasn’t at home at the time, but that is about as close as he is ever likely to come to real danger. The people of Chicago and other cities run by progressive lunatics don’t have the luxury of personal guards and layers of security. If he were brutally beaten and robbed of £200,000 of jewellery like the then 82 year old billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, he might rethink his entire approach to funding so-called progressives, who will keep taking his money even though they despise him and people like him simply because they are so rich.

