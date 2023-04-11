in Latest, Video

WSJ, burning through S-300s. WaPo doc leak; Expect modest gains & big losses, cancel offensive. U/1

463 Views 26 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

WSJ, burning through S-300s. WaPo doc leak; Expect modest gains & big losses, cancel offensive. U/1
Topic 925

The Duran Shop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theduranshop/

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

26 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

GEORGE SOROS — Arch-Manipulator Or Wealthy Dupe?

Zelensky in a box, offensive success in doubt. Neocon Plan B, push Poland into conflict