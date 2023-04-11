U.S.: Shortest Life-Expectancy & Highest Healthcare Costs. Why?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Here’s one way to look at the corruptness that rules America’s Government:

Here’s another way to view it:

Here’s another and more recent view of this:

Here’s another recent view of this:

Here’s more, and a deeper economic, perspective on that:

Each year, more than half of the money that the U.S. Congress votes to spend, pays for America’s invasions and attempted coups, such as in Syria:

Here’s another view of America’s handiwork in Syria:

America’s aristocracy wants to conquer more countries. Tax-monies go to those purposes, much more than to health care, but what America does spend on health care is free-market and designed to profit investors, more than to benefit the public. . America’s billionaires are thriving this way.

.

————— Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report