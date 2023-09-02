Stop The War On-Line Rally, September 5

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

At 6pm London time, the Stop The War Coalition will be holding an on-line rally against the ongoing insanity in Ukraine with special reference to the British Government’s role in it.

Full details can be found on the Events section of the organisation’s website, but interestingly it reports:

“The GMB union has submitted a resolution to the TUC Congress this year calling for support for the west’s war effort in Ukraine. This follows last year’s resolution calling for an increase in arms spending which narrowly passed.”

That’s right, organisations that profess to represent working people support the bombing of working people. Where have we heard that before?

Stop The War makes the proud boast that it has opposed the West’s military madness since the week after the 9/11 attacks, but it makes another one that sounds dubious now:

“We have been one of the main organisers of the massive protests against Donald Trump when he has visited Britain, and played a leading role in the campaign against further interventions in the Middle East, including opposing support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen”.

If Trump were still in power there would be no war in Ukraine now, the Nord Stream pipeline would not have been sabotaged, the withdrawal from Afghanistan would have been orderly with no loss of life, the Middle East would have become a safer and more peaceful place, and perhaps even North Korea would have been drawn into the community of nations.

Alas, we can all lament what might have been, the important thing now is to stop this insane war, even if it means allying ourselves with clowns like Jeremy Corbyn.

