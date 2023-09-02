The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Rabotino media narrative. Ukraine mobilization
The Duran: Episode 1684
“Two Ukrainian Air Assault Brigades Are Flanking Russia’s Next Strongpoint On The Road To Melitopol” Forbes… So spurred on by this headline, I decided to make my own attempt on reaching the Moon’s polar regions before UK winter sets in. I dressed appropriately, locked the front door of the house and opening the front gate, I flanked the front fence as my next obstacle on my way to the Moon.