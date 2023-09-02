Who are America’s allies in its long war to add Russia to its empire?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

INTRODUCTION

America’s war against Russia started on 25 July 1945, when the new U.S. President, Harry S. Truman, accepted the advice of his hero, General Dwight Eisenhower, to accept the viewpoint of the UK’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill (an admirer and follower of the imperialist Cecil Rhodes), who was saying that the U.S. Government, in an alliance with the UK Government, ought to take control over the Soviet Union, or else the Soviet Union would take control over the entire world. Here’s the way that Eisenhower put it in his 1948 memoir, Crusade in Europe (page 442), where he described his advice to Truman at the Potsdam Conference, regarding whether the United States should work with the Soviet Union to end World War Two by conquering Japan, or, instead, the U.S. should do it alone (at that time, Soviet forces, as had been agreed previously with U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, were massed in Manchuria, prepared to swarm into and conquer Japan to help the U.S. to conquer Japan): “I deprecated [to Truman] the Red Army’s engaging in that war. I foresaw certain difficulties arising out of such participation and suggested that, at the very least, we ought not to put ourselves in the position of requesting or begging for Soviet aid [which wouldn’t have been actually ‘begged’ for, because it was already massed there and expecting to — and DID, on August 9th — invade Japan in support of the U.S. to conquer Japan; so: Ike was blatantly lying there.]. It was my personal opinion that no power on earth could keep the Red Army out of that war [that “the Red Army” already actually were in] unless victory [by the U.S. alone] could come before they could get in.” This was Ike’s way to persuade Truman, who already hated the Soviet Union and despised FDR for having allied America with the Soviet Union, that Churchill was right, that after WW II, the UK and U.S. must work together to defeat the Soviet Union, which under FDR was actually America’s ally. Truman believe Ike that if the U.S. wouldn’t take over the world, then the Soviet Union would. Eisenhower’s advice to reverse FDR’s policy was exactly in line with that anti-FDR position from Churchill.

Here is how Truman expressed the matter to his wife, Bess, on the night of 25 July 1945, after Truman had told Stalin that day, that America would never accept the governmental legitimacy of any of the communist governments that were taking control there after the Soviet victory against their previous Hitler-controlled governments: “There are some things we can’t agree to. Russia and Poland have gobbled up a big hunk of Germany and want Britain and us to agree. I have flatly refused. We have unalterably opposed the recognition of police governments in the German Axis countries. I told Stalin until we had free access to those countries and our nationals had their property rights restored, so far as we were concerned ther’d never be recognition. He seems to like it when I hit him with a hammer.” But actually, Stalin was stunned by the new American President’s hostility toward Russia. Truman showed himself to Stalin that day as the anti-FDR. That was the beginning of the Cold War, and of the Rhodes-planned “Special Relationship” between the UK and America (to take over the world, now under the leadership of the U.S. instead of the UK), and thus the transformation of the Founders-created U.S. War Department with no standing army, into the new ‘Defense’ Department with a standing (permanent) army, and of FDR’s OSS into Truman’s CIA. Ever since 25 July 1945, it has been the war to conquer Russia, that almost all Presidents since then have been waging, and that Biden now is aiming to complete by placing U.S. missiles into Ukraine just five minutes from Moscow.

AMERICA’S ALLIES TO CONQUER RUSSIA:

According to Wikipedia’s “List of military aid to Ukraine during the Russo-Ukrainian War”, the following countries have donated weapons and other assets to Ukraine in order to defeat Russia in the war there: Albania, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and U.S.

That’s 49 countries which have helped Ukraine in its war-effort against Russia. In addition, there have been about $3 billion of weapons provided by the European Union, including a half-billion of “lethal weapons” under its Euroean Peace Facility, which is an off-budget EU financing instrument.

Maybe it currently all totals around a half-trillion dollars, to defeat Russia.

On 3 May 2023, Britain’s Economist magazine headlined “How much is Russia spending on its invasion of Ukraine? By historical standards, it’s a puny amount. That tells you three big things”. They wrote that

in consultation with various experts, and using our own analysis, we have come up with a figure. In essence this involved taking the Russian government’s pre-invasion forecast of what it would spend on defence and security, and comparing that with what it is actually spending. That would put the cost of its invasion at 5trn roubles ($67bn) a year, or 3% of GDP.

That is, by historical standards, a puny amount. We compiled estimates of spending on other wars — some involving Russia, some not (see chart). At the peak of the second world war the USSR spent 61% of GDP on the war effort. Around the same time America spent about 50% of GDP on its military forces.

So, Russia is spending only around one seventh as much on the war in Ukraine as its enemies are.

WHAT RUSSIA’S ENEMIES ARE FIGHTING FOR IN UKRAINE

On the U.S.-and-allied side, the goal is to add Russia to the American empire that commenced on 25 July 1945. Against it, on Russia’s side, the goal is to prevent that from happening. The Ukrainian and very hot phase of America’s war to grab Russia — the culmination to Truman’s Coold War — started in America’s (Obama’s) 2014 coup that grabbed control over Ukraine and turned it against Russia.

The war in Ukraine started in 2014, when the U.S. Government under Barack Obama perpetrated a coup d’etat that replaced a democratically elected and neutral Ukrainian President by a U.S.-chosen regime that was rabidly anti-Russia. Obama did it because Ukraine has the Russian border that’s the closest to The Kremlin, just 300 miles and five minutes of missile-flying time away from blitz-nuking it and so eliminating Russia’s central command far too fast for Putin to push the button to release Russia’s retaliatory weapons. As NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “You have to remember that the war didn’t start in 2022” but instead “The war started in 2014.” However, Western media pretend that it started on 24 February 2022 when Russia finally invaded Ukraine in order to prevent America from being able to position its missiles 300 miles away from The Kremlin. Those 49 countries side with the U.S. regime against Russia, to help the U.S. regime to grab Russia, after it had grabbed Ukraine via a coup in 2014.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

