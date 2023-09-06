in Latest, Video

Ukr Attacks Fail, Syrsky Situation ‘Complex’; West Fears Rus Offensive, Alarmed Rus North Korea Ties

368 Views 12 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Latest Ukr Attacks Fail, Syrsky Says Situation ‘Complex’, Ukr on Defensive; West Fears Rus Offensive, Alarmed Rus North Korea Ties, Possible Nuclear Cooperation
Topic 956

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Oil price cap failure. Huawei chip shocks west. Blinken gifts $1B to Kiev. Russia trolls UK MoD. U/1

Zoom Meeting On Stopping The War, And More