The Extreme Left And The War In Ukraine

Whatever one thinks about Vladimir Putin or Ukrainian leader Zelensky, most rational people would agree this madness has to stop, but American so-called progressive leaders appear to have either drunk the Kool-Aid or taken backhanders from the sort of people who bankrolled Hunter Biden, because to a man and woman they are supporting this American proxy war against Russia. Thankfully, common or garden progressives are not only totally opposed to it but have been making their displeasure known. Last month, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled by former supporters at her own town hall

Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley got the same treatment at a meeting where they were advocating the cancellation of student debt, and last week, Jimmy Dore called out socialist millionaire Bernie Sanders for doing the same thing.

On the other side of the Atlantic, politicians are not so corrupt and are supporting the Stop The War Coalition including their Xmas fundraiser. Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite from a modest £5.98 to £25; the event will be held entirely on-line on the evening of December 8. The only MP lined up to speak is Claudia Webbe, an unfortunate choice for a woman fortunate to still be an MP after her conviction for…saying something not very nice to a love rival! But the organisation also has a big meeting lined up in January at which Jeremy Corbyn will be speaking.

Check out the Stop The War website and their YouTube channel, even if you don’t agree with the politics of their individual members.

