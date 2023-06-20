Stop The War Coalition Meeting, June 20

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Stop The War Coalition is holding a Zoom meeting at 6.30pm, London time. Details can be found on their website under Events, so register quick. There is no fee.

The theme is PEACE NOW! STOP THE WAR IN UKRAINE

There are countless leftist groups out there ranging from the subversive to the insane. Notwithstanding that, most of them seldom get any negative publicity. The same cannot be said for Stop The War, some of whose leading members have been smeared as anti-Semites for opposing the military occupation of Gaza and Israel’s brutalisation of the Palestinians.

In 2019, when then President Donald Trump visited Britain, Stop The War was in the forefront of a massive protest against him. The more thoughtful members of the anti-war movement must surely realise now what a calumny that stolen 2020 election was. Under Trump, there would have been no invasion of Ukraine and no imminent conflict with China over Taiwan. Such is the price of gullibility.

