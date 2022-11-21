in Latest, Video

Frustration with Elensky, PR war crumbles. Sweden, NS phase 1. Turkey & Iran launch offensives. U/1

Alex Christoforou

Macko
Macko
November 21, 2022

Interesting to see Iran and Turkiye working at a common cause. May be on the path to mending relations somewhat. That in itself would be the biggest message to the US.

Macko
Macko
November 21, 2022

Oh? I assumed that the Nord Stream damage was the result of two whales humping each other, and the whole thing going out of control.

Carol
Carol
Reply to  Macko
November 21, 2022

Surely, Bellingcat should have been called in to investigate?

Isn’t that Nzi insignia of the lighter?

King
King
Reply to  Macko
November 21, 2022

What happens at Nord Stream, stays in Nord Stream…

Diana
Diana
November 21, 2022

I always put these videos on at double speed and it was hilarious watching the guy in the background doing his exercises at double speed as well.

Jarno P
Jarno P
Reply to  Diana
November 21, 2022

THANKS Diana !!

Shit why I haven’t even think about that when in these YouStupid videos it’s possible !!

But now when you said it Diana, speeding up the video, mine is now and will every time be at least +1,25. What a great way to save time !!

In cases Alex (or whoever I’m watching) put some text on screen, just pause, read it, done, play again.

waine
waine
November 21, 2022

Just imagine if this guy Zelensky actually got his hands on some nuke supplied by the west (dosen’t bare thinking about.)

martin
martin
November 21, 2022

If Russia is the “hero” why are they “vaccinating” their troops…?

Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2022

Kurds are U.S. (read jews because they control the U.S. – see the pic) funded terrorists and all this may save couple WEF schooled idiots run countries in Northern Europe, Sweden and Finland, who want to join Nato but want also keep the terrorists against agreement with Turkey which says “these and these PKK terrorists must expel to Turkey”.

This got interested LOL

Who-owns-America.jpg
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2022

Onse Upon Time In Riad…

OBEY-j0e.jpg
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2022

NO MORE Free All Include for Ukes in Poland and Bulgaria, so who pay, 6 to 8 MILLIONS more is coming, is it you crazy ? Yes yes, YOU

Ursula-von-der-Leyen_dummy.jpg
Jarno P
Jarno P
November 21, 2022

“Glory to Ukraine”, ‘Slava Ukraini’m  a Ukrainian national salute came famous by Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, so that much about that BS.

