Democrats Show Their True Colours In New York

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On Monday, Jim Jordan chaired a public meeting on crime in New York. Its purpose was twofold – to highlight the outrageous prosecution of Donald Trump by so-called progressive district attorney Alvin Bragg, and to showcase victims of real crimes. The take of Rolling Stone on this meeting was imaginative to say the least, but the response of the participating Democrats was thoroughly predictable.

The two witnesses who shone were a practising Jew whose son was the victim of a serious assault by a gang in Times Square, and the mother of a murder victim, a man who had served abroad honourably in the US Army only to be stabbed and beaten to death in his hometown.

The male witness said he had contacted the offices of both Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler with zero response. He made it clear who he was not voting for in future. Alvin Bragg had done essentially nothing on this case.

The angry mother was Madeline Brame; her son’s murder was caught on CCTV. One of his attackers was a woman who was seen punching and kicking him. After an initial remand in custody, she was allowed bail. In May last year, she was given a plea deal which allowed her to walk free time served. At that time, prosecutor Dana Yoran was quoted by the New York Post; Saunders had only kicked the victim, she said. Although her brother Christopher was eventually given a twenty year sentence, Madeline Brame wasn’t happy with that. Neither was she nor apparently most of the public at Monday’s meeting when Nadler appeared to insult or at best patronise her.

Also present was Adam Schiff who like the rest of the Democrat contingent said this was really about Donald Trump, not Alvin Bragg. Hank Johnson voiced that opinion too; if you are not familiar with Johnson, he is even dumber than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who did not put in an appearance). Johnson once said that he was afraid the island of Guam would tip over if too many troops were seconded to it. He tried to make a joke of this comment later, but it was clear that at the time he meant it. It beggars belief that someone with such a low IQ can be elected to even a local council much less a national parliament.

At the New York meeting, another Democrat tried to claim the city and state had less of a crime problem than Jim Jordan’s Ohio, but Madeline Brame had the answer to those kind of contrived statistics and special pleading; she had left the Democrat plantation, she said. So had the other witness because he had clearly booked up on the Russian collusion hoax.

Another spurious and somewhat creative argument advanced by the Democrats was that of the iron pipeline. The cause of gun murders and other shootings in New York is Republican states; apparently the guns are smuggled in by criminals and wouldn’t be if only there were stricter gun laws. Like a total ban? The Democrats have already trashed the nation while guns are legal; should Americans ever lose their right to bear arms, total tyranny would follow swiftly as sure as night follows day. They know this, of course.

While Jordan and the other Republicans who appeared were clearly appreciated by the ordinary New Yorkers present, it remains to be seen if anything will be done. As Dan Bongino is fond of saying, things aren’t bad enough yet.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report