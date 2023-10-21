House Republicans Secretly Vote for Biden Against Trump

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives secretly voted on Friday October 20th to prevent Donald Trump’s choice to become the leader of Republicans in the House, Rep. Jim Jordan, from leading Republicans in the House. The vote to block Trump’s choice was 122 to 86 against Jordan. The voting was held in secret so that the 122 against Jordan will not be known by their own electorate to have voted now so as to increase Biden’s chances to win in 2024. Here is why this vote was crucial, and what it means for a possible Trump-v.-Biden contest in 2024:

Jim Jordan leads the House Judiciary Committee, and co-authored with the head of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence a 20 April 2023 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding that Blinken supply to them by no later than 4 May 2023 certain documents relating to false statements that were made by U.S. intelligence officials in the Obama-Biden Administration (when Blinken was Deputy National Security Advisor and a close friend of Joe Biden): “On October 19, 2020, 51 former intelligence officials released a public statement attempting to discredit the contents of the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden, stating that the story ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation’,” which statement by those officials had caused mainstream U.S. news-media not to report on the Hunter Biden laptop computer contents until after the 2020 election. This might have helped elect Joe Biden to become the U.S. President. Hiding that information might actually have made Biden President.

Weeks later, on 20 July 2023, Jordan sent to Biden’s FBI Director Christopher Wray a letter informing Wray that on July 17th, Jordan’s Committee had learned that the FBI had been lying to the press that the FBI possessed evidence indicating that the N.Y. Post’s article was based upon ‘Russian disinformation’. Simultaneously, both his Committee and the chief Republicans on the Senate’s Oversight Committee, made public evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and from a whistleblower, which made clear that U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were each paid by the Ukrainian gas firm which had hired Hunter Biden onto its board, $5 million, $10 million in total, in order to get V.P. Joe Biden to force Ukraine’s government to fire Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the gas firm on whose board sat Hunter Biden. Promptly, that Ukrainian investigator was fired. Finally, impeachment hearings on President Biden started in the House; and the next day, on September 29th, Rep. James Comer in the House released a “Mountain of Evidence [that] Reveals Joe Biden Abused his Public Office for his Family’s Financial Gain”.

Biden and other Democrats are prosecuting Trump, but not on bribery-charges, only lesser ones. Most of the Democrats’ prosecutions against him have already failed to result in any conviction against Trump. Furthermore, whereas Biden has pushed invasions of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and arming of Ukraine on Russia’s border, and of Taiwan to get it to break away from China, Trump had merely continued the wars that Obama and Biden had started. Maybe if Trump beats Biden the Democrats’ wars will be ended by him, not continued as he formerly did. A major reason why Jim Jordan wants to become House Speaker is to end the forever wars that the Democrats have started and aime to continue.

The Republicans in Name Only, or “RINOs,” are nowadays congressional Republicans who want to continue the wars that Obama and Biden started. The easy way to tell which of the House Republicans were among the 122 who on Friday secretly voted against Jordan is to look at the House member’s voting record and see how that person has voted on appropriations to continue wars that the Democratic Party started. The Republicans that want to continue Democratic Party wars are the ones that want Biden to be re-elected.

