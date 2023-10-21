in Latest, Video

Biden Speech Worsens Gaza Crisis after Disastrous Visit; US outplayed At UN; Putin Visits Rus Army HQ, Avdeyevka Battle Intensifies

Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
Jdog
October 21, 2023

When you want to know why people in the US government do what they do, simply follow the money. ALL US aid is given with strings attached, and those strings involve kick backs. When Biden gives aid to Ukraine or Israel, it is because he gets something in return. There is no such thing as free money.

zleo99
zleo99
Reply to  Jdog
October 21, 2023

In the case of Israel vs the Global South, incl the Arabs, all you have to know is how a very large percentage of top level influential positions in govt, corporations and media in the USA are held by Jews, and then you will understand how this conflict is going to play out.
Watch Nate Hagens latest Great Simplification discussion with Chuck Watson (no ethnic comments)..

Bart
Bart
October 21, 2023

Biden and his ‘advisors’ are relying on the Wilkins Micawber plan, that “something will turn up”

