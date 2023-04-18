The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Normally here on The Duran, we deal with geopolitics, essentially, the fallout of decisions made by (usually) incompetent and very bad people. We go to great lengths to illuminate their dealings, to poke fun at them sometime, and to be horrified at other times. We even point at those very few people who still seem to wish to do true good for the world. We also highlight their struggles to simply be heard, as the raving lunatics led by the idiots and evil in this world try their best to shout them down, or cancel them into submission.

However, there is a saying:

To err is human; to really foul things up requires a computer. – Paul Ehrlich, or William E. Vaughan perhaps… we don’t know. After all, I looked up this attribution on a computer.

Here, Tucker Carlson interviews Elon Musk, who minces no words about what might happen if computers and their artificial intelligence software end up running the world.

Is this sensationalism? While the news media certainly does sensationalize about this topic, it is not doing so blindly and without reason. Further, when Elon Musk, perhaps the most widely known practical futurist on the planet, comes out with warnings about it, we have reason to sit up and take notice.

All the more interesting about Elon’s point of view is that in some ways he is reported to be at the forefront of what are called “transhumanist” efforts – to basically render human beings as cyborgs, with a computer component and the usual biological life forms that all of us are. He has noted that an early manifestation of transhumanism is probably what you are reading this newspiece on – your mobile phone.

Look around you: How many people are doing something on a device just within your visual range? What are you using to read this article? How do you feel if you forget your phone somewhere?

Artificial Intelligence is a parallel step, and as recent pieces have shown, present-day iterations of AI software are now programmed to lie, to hold information back from their human interlocutors, in short, to be politically partisan in their responses. This is a superb deception, too, as humans still expect computers to not care whether a person is Christian or atheist, red or blue, for Russia or for Ukraine, and so on.

A.I. is not so anymore. If it continues to grow, this is sure to cause problems.

What do you think?

