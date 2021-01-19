The United States is now behaving like a totalitarian regime against her own people.

God help us, what with such madmen in power.

Further, in keeping with the liberal / elitist / globalist wave currently washing across the American government, there has been no effort to question or resist the massing of troops, flown in from every part of the United States to defend Washington, DC against… you. Me. All American citizens.

The United States was created to be a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.” That is not in evidence here with this event. Here it is the Power of the Democrat Party, who is going to make sure that every single American cowers before them. That is what it looks like.

What will tomorrow bring? I am not making any bets.

Tucker comments.

