Poland clamps down on Big Tech. Russia compares Trump ban to cyberspace “nuclear blast”
‘NUCLEAR BLAST in cyberspace’: Russia warns of dire consequences for ‘democratic values’ over Trump’s social media ban
A decision by US tech giants to permanently block US President Donald Trump’s accounts could have chilling implications for the democratic values America holds dear, Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman warned.
Poland Set To Make Censoring Social Media Accounts Illegal
On Jan. 6, pro-Trump extremists stormed the US Capitol complex and disrupted Congress’s joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Days later, social media companies went on a free speech crusade against President Trump, banning or limiting the president from various platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat.
