Ugandan President Museveni wins re-election after blocking Twitter & Facebook

Ugandan President Museveni wins re-election after blocking Twitter and Facebook

Ugandan President Museveni Blasts U.S. Deep State And Fake News Media

Ugandan President Museveni Blasts U.S. Deep State And Fake News Media – National File

Museveni is running as socially conservative law-and-order candidate in Uganda presidential election

Uganda’s Ruler Museveni Defends Violent Crackdown In Bid For 6th Term

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived at his ranch in Kisozi, about a five-hour drive from the capital Kampala, by helicopter. As the 76-year-old leader walked into an interview with NPR, he was jovial, cracking jokes, eager to show off the 10,000 cows that roam this ranch.

Uganda: Veteran leader Yoweri Museveni declared election winner

Uganda’s long-time leader Yoweri Museveni declared election winner

Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote fraud by his main rival Bobi Wine. Mr Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said.

Fran Malies
Fran Malies
January 19, 2021

This just goes to show how the big tech companies are vulnerable when taken off air. Now, all countries must ban them before elections, that way, more people can be assured of less bias in reporting events.

