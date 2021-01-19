Ugandan President Museveni wins re-election after blocking Twitter & Facebook

Ugandan President Museveni wins re-election after blocking Twitter and Facebook
Ugandan President Museveni Blasts U.S. Deep State And Fake News Media
Museveni is running as socially conservative law-and-order candidate in Uganda presidential election
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived at his ranch in Kisozi, about a five-hour drive from the capital Kampala, by helicopter. As the 76-year-old leader walked into an interview with NPR, he was jovial, cracking jokes, eager to show off the 10,000 cows that roam this ranch.
Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote fraud by his main rival Bobi Wine. Mr Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said.
This just goes to show how the big tech companies are vulnerable when taken off air. Now, all countries must ban them before elections, that way, more people can be assured of less bias in reporting events.