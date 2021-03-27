Big Tech CEOs and Congress agree to more censorship
As lawmakers from both parties talk regulation, the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter headed to Capitol Hill for a hearing. With Democrats in charge, the focus this time was on “disinformation,” and of course Donald Trump.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.