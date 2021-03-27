China Sanctions Britain: London Shocked
China’s sanctions on UK not retaliatory; further countermeasures against ‘UK lawyers and Canadian MPs’ on the way
China’s countermeasure of sanctioning nine UK individuals and four entities was a reciprocal measure based on evidence and an equal relation with nations that the West must get used to, Chinese analysts and sources said, warning that more countermeasures are on the way against some lawyers in the UK who have colluded with overseas anti-China organizations, and Canadian parliament members who led the Xinjiang-related motions.
