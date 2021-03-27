Blinken visits NATO. Promotes “VALUES.” Russia bad & China acceptable
The Duran: Episode 923
Russia Using “Disinformation” To Erode Trust In Vaccines, Blinken Tells NATO Summit
During much-anticipated public remarks following meetings with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down on the US charge that the Kremlin is spreading “disinformation” related to coronavirus vaccines. He outlined both military and non-military threats from “autocratic states”.
