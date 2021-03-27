in Latest, Video

Blinken visits NATO. Promotes “VALUES.” Russia bad & China acceptable

Blinken visits NATO. Promotes "VALUES." Russia bad & China acceptable
The Duran: Episode 923

Russia Using “Disinformation” To Erode Trust In Vaccines, Blinken Tells NATO Summit

Russia Using "Disinformation" To Erode Trust In Vaccines, Blinken Tells NATO Summit

During much-anticipated public remarks following meetings with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken doubled down on the US charge that the Kremlin is spreading “disinformation” related to coronavirus vaccines. He outlined both military and non-military threats from “autocratic states”.

