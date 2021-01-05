Crackdown on Big Tech censorship…from PUTIN
Putin Signs Law Enabling Sanctions On US Social Media Giants That ‘Label’ & Restrict Russian Content
During this holiday period while not many in the West are watching, Russia’s Vladimir Putin just punched back against major US social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for prior censorship targeting Russia, including shadow banning and labeling Russian sources like RT News as ‘state media’ while at the same time giving Western state-funded media a free pass.
