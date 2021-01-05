Jenna Ellis presents possible Pence strategy, send electors back to states
****News Topic 239*****
Trump lawyer suggests Pence could defer certifying election, send requests to state legislatures.
Jenna Ellis suggests the vice president could seek clarity from legislators in states where election results are being disputed.
Trump lawyer suggests Pence could defer certifying election, send requests to state legislatures
One of President Trump’s campaign attorneys suggested Monday that Vice President Mike Pence delay certifying the elections results for Joe Biden when Congress convenes Wednesday and instead ask legislatures in the six states where results have been contested to clarify which candidate’s slate of electors should be approved.
Jenna Ellis lays out ‘unique strategy’ for Mike Pence…
Jenna Ellis lays out ‘unique strategy’ for Mike Pence…
It seems these tweets below are an exaggeration of sorts. It appears the entire story is emanating from an interview Jenna Ellis gave to Just The News earlier this afternoon. ELECTORAL COLLEGE.🚨 REPORT: VP Pence is considering all options when he presides over the Electoral College at Joint Session of Congress on Jan.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Outstanding! The electoral score will be 232-Trump vs 222-Biden. Let the public look at that score for a week and let the legislatures change the score if they want to.. Trump has three different ways to win.