Pelosi-McConnell-McCarthy backroom deal to SQUASH elector challenge
The Duran: Episode 845.
BACKROOM DEAL: Pence, McCarthy, Pelosi, McConnell Plan To End January 6 Challenge After 2 Hour Debate – Sources
A backroom deal has been struck that will attempt to pacify Trump’s base while ultimately mollifying the January 6 challenge, National File’s sources say.
BACKROOM DEAL: Pence, McCarthy, Pelosi, McConnell Plan To End January 6 Challenge After 2 Hour Debate – Sources – National File
A backroom deal has been struck that will attempt to pacify Trump’s base while ultimately declawing the January 6 challenge, National File’s sources say.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.