in Latest, Video

Exhausted Merkel Prepares to Exit

Exhausted Merkel Prepares to Exit

News Topic 7:

Angela Merkel Is Losing Her Touch at the Worst Possible Time

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-08/angela-merkel-is-losing-her-touch-at-the-worst-possible-time

 

New Year’s address by German Chancellor Angela Merkel

New Year’s address by German Chancellor Angela Merkel | DW | 31.12.2020

In her New Year’s address, Chancellor Angela Merkel has thanked the nation for mustering the trust and patience needed to tackle the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. She warned of more tough times ahead but also said she felt hopeful. Here is her address in full.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MerkelAlexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Two Fox hosts home in on the truth of the fraudulent, rigged election [Video]

Crackdown on Big Tech censorship…from PUTIN