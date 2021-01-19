Senate Trial: Trump is Innocent and Should Defend Himself
The No-Show Option: Trump Could Sit Out The Senate Trial And Still Prevail
Below is my column in the Hill on why President Donald Trump might want to consider skipping the upcoming Senate trial. This is an expanded version of that column. Rumors continue to suggest that Trump is considering Rudy Giuliani as counsel — a role that would be viewed as open contempt to the Senate and,…
