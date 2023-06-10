in Latest, Video

Western war propagandists | Redacted with Clayton Morris

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

New details about how the mainstream media has protected Ukraine has come out. It is called the Ukraine PR army. They are basically vetting guests and writing stories for Western media. And we think we’re getting unbiased coverage of this war? Redacted correspondent Dan Cohen has that story.

