Nephilim Anthropology In 2023

If you are not familiar with the Nephilim, they have been discussed here before. This year’s conference on them will be held in Glasgow on the last weekend of October, 28/9. Virtual tickets start from £14.99, which is very reasonable.

One of the people behind the conference is David Parry, a man whose real strengths are as a dramaturge and non-fiction author; it is best not to mention his other interests. Others who will be speaking at the conference include Maria Wheatley, Andrew Gough, Debbie Elliott and Pamela Giese.

Wheatley calls herself a dowser; if she had ever met the late James Randi he would quickly have disavowed her of that notion. Giese is an “esoteric astrologer”, another pseudo-science, but Elliott and one or two of the others sound interesting.

It is of course easy to poke fun at such gatherings, especially when they meet at a branch office of the Theosophical Society, but so much of the distant past remains a mystery, although occasionally new discoveries are made that make us rethink the customs and possibly the technology of our long lost ancestors. It remains to be seen if this conference will contribute to that knowledge in any way, but who knows?

