If you are not of a religious or archaeological bent, you may not have heard of the Nephilim, so try giants.

From Genesis 6:3-5 “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and also afterward—when the sons of God went to the daughters of humans and had children by them. They were the heroes of old, men of renown.”

Yes, it is amazing they always fail to capitalise the word Earth. Seriously though, there are those who believe the Nephilim actually existed, and why might they not have? Pygmies are around four feet eleven on average, while some populations are extremely tall, and that is before we mention pituitary giants, so is it beyond belief that at one time there might not have lived a tribe of people who were far taller than their neighbours, and that perhaps their height was exaggerated by the usual methods of telling and retelling at a time when literacy was extremely rare or unheard of?

The Nephilim Anthropology Conference describe themselves as a forum of “11 cutting-edge researchers, investigative journalists, explorers, mystics, artists, and exorcists from churches, the academy, and alternative…” You get the picture.

Their first event, scheduled for February 2014, was cancelled, but in recent years they’ve got their act together. The next event is being held over two days at the beginning of October in North West London, but if you live on the other side of the world, you can still attend via Zoom. Tickets and details can be found at this link.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report