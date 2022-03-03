The Nephilim Anthropology Conference 2022

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

These absurd lockdowns played havoc with not only the economy but with social and academic gatherings across the globe, including the Nephilim Anthropology Conference, which is now scheduled for the end of October.

You can find a YouTube trailer here for this real world and on-line meeting.

Although events of this nature always seem to promise more than they deliver, reconstructing the past is never easy, as any crime scene analyst will tell you. When instead of perhaps a day or two you are looking back centuries or millennia, all we have most of the time is speculation, some of it more intelligent than others.

The man behind the event is David Parry, who now goes by David William Parry. A dramaturge who deserved more acclaim, Parry was the first person to bring Citizens Of Hell to Europe, a play by the acclaimed Azerbaijani academic and politician Elçin Afandiyev. Speakers at the conference include publisher Mogg Morgan and Michael York, an American academic currently based in the UK and the author inter alia of the 2003 book Pagan Theology.

