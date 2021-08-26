Who Is Murdering American Police, And Why?

In the UK and most other “civilised” countries, police officers are but rarely killed in the line of duty, and when they are, the public is shocked. America is different.

This month, one of the biggest domestic news stories in America was the slaying of Chicago officer Ella French. Last month, no fewer than seven officers were shot dead, not killed in the line of duty, but shot dead. They were:

California deputy sheriff Phillip Campas, shot in a domestic incident.

Louisiana police officer William Collins, shot responding to a domestic incident, as was Texas sheriff Joshua Blake.

Tribal police officer Ryan Bialke, shot and killed, apparently by a mentally disturbed suspect.

All the above are regrettable, but what about these three?

In Washington State, Detective Jeremy Brown was assassinated. In October last year, Brown shot and killed a suspect in a drug sting.

Federal agent Greg Ferency was assassinated in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In Alabama, Marquis Moorer was assassinated as he returned home. He was 25 years old. A teenager has been charged with his murder.

That’s right, these men were assassinated, not simply killed because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Greg Ferency was working undercover when he was murdered. Marquis Moorer was murdered on his own doorstep. What does that suggest?

Brown’s work concerned narcotics; Ferency was a leading undercover officer and had written on the subject. Moorer was an ordinary beat officer, but on July 27 it was reported that the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force was one of the agencies investigating his murder; the following day it was reported that teenager Javonte Stubbs was being held on a capital charge. (Although Alabama has the death penalty, it uses it extremely sparingly, but may make an exception for the killer of a police officer).

So were these men all executed because of the drug war? Directly or indirectly, it would appear so. And of course, this isn’t an exclusively American problem. Have you been shopping today, this week? Next time you visit your local supermarket, look around and ask yourself how many poisons you can purchase openly. In the UK, supermarkets limit painkillers to two packets per customer, but if you want to buy a tin of drain cleaner, no one will stop you. Drinking a large quantity of alcohol in a short time will kill you, as will a very large quantity of water.

There are of course sensible restrictions placed on all sorts of substances; we don’t want to see people walking around with ricin or strychnine in their pockets anymore than we want to see them walking around with machine guns, but the war on drugs has clearly killed more people than it has saved. Added to this are the attacks on freedom, civil asset forfeiture, and of course, every cent spent on fighting the drug war is money that could be spent on something else.

Here is one simple solution, decades ago, somebody came up with an anti-smoking serum. Take a swig of this, and the next time you put a cigarette in your mouth – yuk! Would it be impossible for the drug companies to develop something similar for marijuana or cocaine? Drug dealers exist because of drug users, so if nobody wants to buy drugs, the dealers and indeed the cartels will soon go out of business. In the meantime, the drug war will continue. And so will the murders of police officers.

