The Rhetoric Of Child Mutilation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill to protect the young from Frankenstein doctors and demented parents. As might be expected, some mainstream media pundits are losing their minds over it.

Take for example this MSNBC clown, Chris Hayes. Notice the way he frames the legislation and the arguments; parents are being denied their rights. Florida’s tyrant Governor is banning book. Vulnerable children are being denied “care”. This is par for the course. The same sentiment is being echoed by left wing fanatics, sundry perverts, and their supporters. For example, Yahoo! News reported DeSantis signs 5 new bills into law targeting the LGBTQ community. Indeed.

One woman was quoted thus: “My parental rights are going to be violated by laws like this because it’s going to allow people who are not accepting of families like mine where I have two queer children to dictate what my children can learn in school”.

Seriously? What are the facts?

Here is a summary of the text of the bill as of July 1 last year. It prohibits teachers from withholding important information from parents, and sex education that is not age-appropriate. It doesn’t mean teachers have to snitch on kids, nor that they can’t talk to them at all about sex, but it bans indoctrination.

The claim that parents are being denied their rights is likewise garbage; parental rights are being expanded. Let’s deal first with gender-affirming care. As DeSantis and many others have pointed out, this is a euphemism, and a particularly sick one. The word “care” implies, well, care. Gender-affirming care is no such thing. What it means is affirming the belief of a person (in this case a child) that that individual was somehow born in the wrong body. Instead of using reason and common sense to bring that child’s perception into line with reality, the attempt is made to bring reality into alignment with perception. This means in the first instance unnecessary treatment with drugs such as puberty blockers. Then when the child is older – though not necessarily over 18 – life-altering surgery. For boys this entails castration and removal of the penis. For girls it involves hacking off their healthy breasts and removing their sex organs.

This is a bit like amputating someone’s leg in response to an ingrown toenail.

This full length documentary explains exactly what these procedures entail, including the terrible side-effects that especially the young can endure. These procedures are insane, and no civilised society would permit much less encourage their practice.

With regard to parental rights, while DeSantis and many others are intent on preserving them, what is lost here is the converse. People who have rights also have responsibilities, that includes parents. They must protect their young ones from pernicious influences. For example, a child may not legally be tattooed. Alcohol is off-limits. A 12 year old may not have sex, and anyone who has sex with one is committing a serious criminal offence. If parents do not protect their sons and daughters, their young ones may be removed from their custody.

The woman quoted above: “I have two queer children” is clearly unfit to be a parent, as is her husband. Last year they were said to have a 14, 12, 8 and 6 year old, and the previous year, their 12 year old “came out as non-binary..and uses they/them pronouns”.

As Posie Parker is fond of saying: there is no such thing as non-binary. The only non-binary an 11 year old should be concerned with is mathematics. One must question the fitness of this woman and her husband; does any right thinking parent want a child to grow up “queer”, ie homosexual?

DeSantis is to be applauded for this legislation. Homosexuals have full rights in the United States and have had for decades, rightly so. Genuine transsexuals are a rarity and they should be left alone to find their own way in life as best they can. But as with parental rights, minority rights cut both ways. Homosexuals and especially trans activists should, as Roger Waters said way back in 1979: “Leave them kids alone!”

