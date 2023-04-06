Fake Moslems In The News

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ilhan Omar may be one of the most controversial Members of Congress but her antics do not always go down well with other Moslems. Or perhaps that should be simply Moslems, because the only thing Omar has in common with genuine Moslems is her hijab. Her stance on so-called gay rights has angered many of the more devout Moslems including Ali Dawah whose YouTube channel has nearly a million subscribers. In June last year, he uploaded a video about her antics at a local “Pride” festival. Another, albeit less excitable critic, is white convert Saajid Lipham, a graduate of the Islamic University of Medinah.

Omar has been keeping a low profile of late; the events calendar on her official website hasn’t been updated for nearly 3 years. She is probably too busy doing the conga with her transsexual friends.

Even stranger things have been happening on the other side of The Pond. In 2006, Melanie Phillips published a book called Londonistan in which she lamented that Britain was fast becoming an Islamist terror state. Seventeen years on it appears that rather than converting to Islam en masse, a number of leading Moslems have become followers of the People of Lut. In February last year, the now former Labour Peer Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was given a five year sentence for historical sex offences against a girl and a boy. Last month this sentence was halved because he was a child at the time.

Historical cases are always difficult because there is seldom any corroborating evidence, and if an accuser sounds convincing, an innocent person may easily be convicted. Even if there is more than one accuser there may still be a miscarriage of justice because of the propensity of the police to trawl for victims, but it is noticeable that Ahmed appealed only against sentence, not conviction.

If London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s behaviour isn’t strictly criminal there are many motorists who would disagree with his current attempt to expand London’s ULEZ zone, especially when he brands opponents to it Nazis. Where have we heard that one before? Oh yeah, that’s right, when parents oppose their kids being groomed by pervert teachers and women object to dudes in dresses using their toilets. Sadly, Khan also has a long history of praising sexual perversion. Here is his letter to “Pride” last year “celebrating” 50 years of it on London streets. Best not to mention his lesbian Night Tsar.

If the anti-ULEZ crowd have been giving Khan a rough time, the man who has taken over Nicola Sturgeon’s job north of the border has inherited a poisoned chalice, but he appears to be not the slightest bit perturbed. A while ago, Humza Yousaf was filmed complaining that all the senior government officials and administrators in Scotland were white. That was probably because he is intent on turning them pink. Since his elevation to First Minister on March 29, he has attracted few compliments from the mainstream and outrage from genuine Moslems on YouTube and elsewhere due to his stance on so-called gay rights. When asked point blank if he thought two men sharing the same bed (or cubicle) was a sin, he replied no. This has led to Mohammed Hijab excommunicating him. Like Ali Dawah, Hijab is one of the Islamic clowns of YouTube; it remains to be seen if he has either the right or the power to excommunicate anyone, but few genuine Moslems will disagree with him on this issue.

We can expect fireworks over the coming months, especially if Yousaf continues to defend the insidious trans lobby and its efforts to spread its drag queen story hour north of the border.

