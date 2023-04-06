The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

How many times have we linked to Tucker Carlson to show the reality of what the United States leadership is doing to its own people? I have done many such linked pieces, so have many other writers working here on The Duran.

But, what does one do? Tucker Carlson is the single major media journalist in the United States who is telling the truth to his viewers. While we have many others who are very good, no one is bigger in the game than Mr. Carlson, even as Fox News’ management has swung largely woke, what with its general willingness to play Transgender Pronoun Bender games and to put perverts on as “conservatives”.

In all this, Tucker Carlson delivers here the facts – that the decisions taken in the last year by the Imposter Biden Troika of Suicide by Perversion – in trying to destroy Russia, the world’s largest commodities economy (this means that they have stuff, physical stuff, that they can sell to whoever they desire… things like oil, gas, grain; you know – energy and food!)… well, the American economy is cracking because our enormous pretend money supply is not based on anything tangible, and fantasies always collapse over time.

But Tucker says it so much better than anyone else, so, here he is. Enjoy!

