The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The United States had its fun with being an empire, a hegemon. Now the ride has run out and the nation’s leadership is more concerned with what each person wishes he had between his legs than about representing the wishes of a nation which is still nominally sane.

Instead of dealing with an enormous flow of illegal immigration across the Southern border, the US government is sending money, trucks, fuel and all manner of support to Ukraine, for it to try to push the Russians off lands that are

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report