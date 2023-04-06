in Latest, Video

No borders with Poland. Clinton nuke apology. Macron warns China. Habeck apology to Elensky. U/1

219 Views 12 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

No borders with Poland. Clinton nuke apology. Macron warns China. Habeck apology to Elensky. U/1
Topic 921

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
April 6, 2023

Finally the rest of the world has tired of following America around like little chickens following Big Mama.

0
Reply

Not everyone is drinking the Elensky Kool-Aid [Video]

Bakhmut End Game? Zelensky Talks Retreat, Russia Bombs Vyhledar; China Warns Macron on Russia-China Ties, Ukraine