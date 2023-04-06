The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Bakhmut End Game? Zelensky Talks Retreat, Russia Bombs Vyhledar; China Warns Macron on Russia-China Ties, Ukraine
Macron’s China visit embodies the value of strategic autonomy: Global Times editorial
The effectiveness of French diplomacy will depend on its ability to find a new path of equality, friendly and mutually beneficial coexistence with the non-Western world, including China. It is clear to everyone that being a strategic vassal of Washington is a dead end.
