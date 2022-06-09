There Is No PRIDE In Grooming A Child

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In case you hadn’t noticed, June is Pride Month. Pride in what, you ask? Would you believe in homosexuality? And lesbianism? And bisexuality? And now transgenderism? Apparently so. Up until 1967, homosexual acts between consenting males were criminal in Britain. They still are, in some countries. Under Islam, homosexuality can be punished with death, which most people would agree is over the top. The only real alternative punishment is to lock them up. With other men? Yeah, right. So most people would agree that whatever consenting homosexuals do in the privacy of their own homes is nobody’s business but theirs.

Unfortunately, for a long time now, an organised lobby of homosexuals has been intent not only on normalising their perversion with the rest of the adult population but in spreading it to the young. And yes, male homosexuality is a perversion. Among other things it drastically reduces the life expectancy of its practitioners. Once this was widely known and acknowledged, but under unremitting pressure from this lobby, any mention of such inconvenient facts has been expunged from the public discourse. Now, the only place they can be found is in specialist textbooks and medical journals.

When the government of the day decided to lower the age of consent for homosexual acts in Britain, a dozen senior doctors published a letter in the Daily Telegraph warning of the “Physical dangers of unnatural sex” specifically for teenage boys, but also for young women who can be affected and infected when they have sex with bisexual men. Their warnings went unheeded, and today we see something even more perverse, namely young people “changing sex” which entails taking life-altering drugs as well as young girls having total mastectomies and young boys being castrated. And anyone who speaks out against this madness is branded a bigot, or in the case of Posie Parker, a criminal.

This powerful lobby has now indoctrinated the British Government to such an extent that the Royal Mint has actually commissioned a special coin to “celebrate” what the BBC calls fifty years of Pride. There are signs however that this madness has gone too far, and people on both sides of the Atlantic are pushing back against it. Three years ago, Moslem parents in Birmingham protested against “LGBT inclusive education” with such vigour that 21 teachers at the school concerned were said to have been treated for stress.

Last year, the Islamic Institute of Education in the North of England came under fire for stocking a book in its library called ISLAM ON HOMO-SEXUALITY, a book that is said to go against “fundamental British values”. The reality is that Islam is far more in tune with “traditional” British values than the indoctrination of the young.

Sadly, it isn’t only British traditional values that are under attack, and would you believe restaurant chains are getting in on the act? In Austria, the American Burger King franchise has launched a Pride Whopper. That should properly be Stolz Wichser, but the German loses something in translation.

Not to be outdone, Pizza Hut, which has had a children’s book promotion running since 1984, has been giving away a book called The Big Whig. This is about a young boy who dresses in drag. So yes, they do want your children, they are coming for them right now. And if you object you can only be a bigot, right?

