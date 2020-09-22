The Persecution Of Posie Parker

If you haven’t heard of the lady, Posie Parker signed up with Twitter in October 2018 and to date has collected a shade over two thousand followers. Recently she dropped her nom de guerre and now goes by her married name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

A mother of four in her forties but looking younger, Kellie-Jay brings to the political debate the common sense of the Middle England housewife, a common sense that is sadly lacking in most such debate, much of which today is made to revolve around race, sex, and now something more than sex. Surprisingly, she calls herself a feminist; she should study what feminism is really about, she’d soon change her mind. Unsurprisingly, she believes men are men and women are women. What could be simpler than that?

Well, according to some people this constitutes “hate speech”. You got that?

Transsexuals, meaning women who desire and attempt to transform themselves into men; also men who desire and attempt to transform themselves into women, were once incredibly rare. Now they are constantly in the news. Is this a real issue? Sadly, yes. Here is a 1990 article about a man who felt he was born in a woman’s body and decided to make the drastic transformation.

This isn’t where we are now. Many people are concerned that at times quite young boys are being diagnosed with some fanciful medical and/or psychological condition and being allowed even urged to “transform”. An entirely different problem is that some boys are now “self-identifying” as girls, and competing against girls in sports. This gives them a physical advantage because boys are stronger than girls. Oh yes they are! They are also more intelligent than girls. Oh yes they are! Men also die younger than women, and a host of other things. The reason for this, put simply is that men are the best and the worst of us. This need not concern us here, however, what should is an entirely different problem.

While Stephenie Robinson in the above article had extensive surgery, most male to female transsexuals/transgenders are biological males. So what happens when one of these biological males ends up in prison? Some have been allowed to transfer to women’s prisons. In March this year, the Daily Mail reported that transgender inmates had carried out seven sex attacks in women’s prisons.

Okay, if you don’t care what happens to women prisoners, how about schoolgirls? Kelli-Jay and her followers believe boys should not be allowed in girls’ changing rooms. At one time this was regarded as common sense. People may have laughed at transsexuals but they would never have laughed at people who said boys will be boys and girls will be girls. They don’t laugh at this latter group now, instead they accuse them of “hate crimes”.

Last Sunday, Kelli-Jay and two of her supporters were arrested in the centre of Leeds, ostensibly for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, but nobody believes that. She has also been harassed by the police since early 2018 for expressing similar opinions on Twitter and her YouTube channel.

Incredibly, she and her supporters blame this harassment on the patriarchy, which does not exist, instead of laying the blame where it belongs. The American police are psychopaths; the British police are simply imbeciles – in lieu of a stronger word. They like, and always have liked, easy targets. Before the Wolfenden reforms of the 1960s, they would target homosexuals, indeed they were still doing this in the 1970s after a fashion, hanging around public toilets and smiling at men using the urinals. Before and after the sixties, smut peddlers were an easy target. Small time drug users have also been singled out for persecution, and so on. Nowadays, many police forces seem to spend an inordinate amount of time sitting in front of computer screens monitoring Twitter in case somebody says something one member of a protected minority deems offensive. Far better than chase real criminals who might have guns and shoot back.

The police don’t have to do this. They don’t have to harass women who believe only women are women. They don’t have to side with the forces of darkness who want to shut down free speech and enslave us all for their own nefarious reasons. They choose to, and for this, they deserve our contempt. Kelli-Jay on the other hand deserves our admiration, and our support. Show yours by visiting her website.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report