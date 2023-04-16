Peter Tatchell Says The Quiet Part Out Loud

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Peter Tatchell has a long history as an uncompromising homosexual activist. In 1993, the Chief Rabbi Emeritus issued an Halakhic pronouncement to the effect that genetic engineering could be used to eliminate homosexuality. At that time, Tatchell was running a pressure group called OutRage, and it issued a leaflet comparing Baron Jakobovits with Heinrich Himmler. He followed up insulting Jews with insulting Arabs, and the following year he was arrested in Wembley where he was picketing an Islamic meeting while holding a poster emblazoned with the legend ISLAM NAZIS BEHEAD AND BURN QUEERS.

Ever noticed how the only people who ever disagree politically with the likes of Mr Tatchell are Nazis?

In 2001, he attempted to arrest Robert Mugabe in Brussels. The African leader may have had a poor track record for human rights but there was nothing wrong with his judgment in sexual matters. In 2006 and 2007, Tatchell turned up in Moscow where a so-called Pride festival was being held.

While in this day and age no reasonable person would condone the persecution of homosexuals, there has always been a fear that if they are not kept out of the public space they will corrupt the young. Sadly, that fear has been justified since the 1970s when they began organising “gay youth groups”.

For the most part, Tatchell has stayed away from any mention of the young, although he has made the odd comment in the past. Now though, he has gone the whole hog. On April 7, this interview fragment was uploaded to Twitter. It remains to be seen if the anecdote about a 9 year old boy having sex with a man was made up by him or the man who allegedly related it to him, or if it is indeed true. Regardless of that, some people will doubtless view this as an endorsement of paedophilia. Let us assume this anecdote is true, at what age should such a “relationship” be viewed as abusive – a man having sex with a 7 year old, a 5 year old?

There is no evidence that Tatchell himself has ever contemplated anything like this, indeed he appears to be an ideological homosexual rather than a practising one, but this kind of talk isn’t only sick, it’s dangerous. Schools on both sides of the Atlantic, especially the United States are infested with activists – homosexuals, lesbians, trans and just plain mischief-makers – who are intent on corrupting the young. The one good thing to come out of the covid lockdowns was the realisation by parents looking over their kids’ shoulders during Zoom lessons that this had been going on for some time. Now, the perverts are not even trying to hide it but are complaining that preventing them from doing so is akin to censorship.

Peter Tatchell is now 71 years old but he clearly has some mileage left in the tank. Homosexuals have full rights in the West, and indeed they are not persecuted in the Islamic world as long as they remain in the closet. Tatchell should devote his remaining years to repairing the damage other homosexuals and their fellow travellers have done, the men and women for whom a 9 year old boy having sex with a man is something to be relished.

