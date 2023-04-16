Who Will Dominate Eastern Europe?/John Mearsheimer | The NEW WORLD ORDER(Europe history, power politics, realistic politics and NUKES)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The remaining ethnically German third will be the number of CO2 emissions that the tanks emit and the equal gender representation among the officers in Bundeswehr that is going to be a force to reckon with

In the scenario when the Americans go hands-off from Eastern Europe which is entirely within the realm of imaginable since they do not have any vital interests in the area I can see a scenario where Germans say to the Russians something along these lines since your cheap gas stopped flowing through the north stream it has just not been the same our electricity prices are too high and it undermines our economy. We can rebuild those pipelines and if the gas flows again we won’t interfere with you in Ukraine, Moldova or Belarus. Actually if those factories making components for our industry will remain and keep spitting out what they are supposed to spit out we could maybe even live with the Baltic states or Eastern Poland. When you look at German policies before “the invasion” and even after it started and throughout history it is hard to deny that this line of thinking is very close to Russo-German relations

I would say that the practice of dividing Eastern Europe between German and Russian spheres of influence might come into fashion once again. At that point the Region’s faith will depend on how strong the man in the middle will be (image of Polish eagle on screen :P)

The Seas and oceans neatly define Europe’s Western northern and southern edges. Eastern Europe slowly morphs into Asia without clear natural boundaries. The current way of defining the Ural Mountains as the eastern border of Europe is relatively new and arbitrary. Throughout history the Driniper River was often used as a demarcation line marking the eastern border of Europe so approximately in the middle of contemporary Ukraine. There the great Eurasian steppe begins that connects Europe with China through an Endless Sea of Grass and there was always the ancient border between nomadic herders of the steps and sedentary agricultural societies of Europe. From the dawn of time there has been a conflict between those two worlds. Huns, Avars, Mongols Tatars and Russians. Contemporary Europe Russia plays this historical role of riders from the East. It is the archetypal story of a bullied kid who grows up and becomes the bully himself

If Western powers and even France and Germany support the Polish Coalition against Russia the chances of Poland becoming the dominant power in the region are solid. If the West turn its back on Eastern Europe for whatever reason Poland should go nuclear. The Czech Republic has a homegrown nuclear industry and it could just be a joint effort.

Why does Australia have to choose between China and America. What’s wrong with being nuclear and neutral [Laughter] yeah just with regard to the first question the first question is am I a dinosaur and there’s no question that in the United States and in Western Europe I feel like a dinosaur often right uh and I think especially during the unipolar moment when liberal hegemony was in the ascendancy that people like me were treated as dinosaurs and it was really hard to get a hearing. I would just say to you that when I went to China and when I went to Russia and to other countries around the world I find that I’m at home. You know when I go to China I start most of my talks by saying it’s good to be back among my people. I don’t speak a word of Chinese and when I go to China it’s one of the few times I’m conscious of the fact that I’m an American because the culture is so foreign to me and I don’t mean that in a negative way it’s just, it’s so different right but the Chinese are realist to the core. The Russians are realists to the core. These people speak my language this is why you take Vladimir Putin and put him up against Barack Obama this is Bambi versus Godzilla right because because Barack Obama is playing by the liberal Playbook and Vladimir Putin is a black belt eighth degree which is another way of saying he’s a realist so people in the West can continue to believe all crazy liberal ideas regarding foreign policy with respect that’s not what I said. What I asked you was the possibility of a multipolar world not liberal democracy not a liberal order but multipolar as opposed to one or two calls. No you asked me if I was a dinosaur that was your first question and I loved the question right. No, he said he was going to ask me Chicago style. All right then his other question which is a fascinating question these are both great questions I hope you understand I love the questions the second question is maybe the smartest strategy for Australia is to not pick sides but getting a nuclear deterrent and as you all know if you have a nuclear deterrent nobody will really fool around with you for fear that you might use those things. If your survival is threatened uh you can make that argument right. The question you have to ask yourself is what are The Economic Consequences right. It’s quite clear that neither China nor the United States would attack you with military force if you had nuclear weapons at least in my opinion but the economic consequences are another matter and so It’s tricky in that regard but I’ve not thought this one through in any detail but it is it is an interesting question.

Look how both of them talk about nuclear weapons. Just like John Mearsheimer answers a question about Nuclear Australia so that another person is talking about Nuclear cooperation between Czech and Poland. That’s why China is not afraid of Western military and Putin also is not afraid of NATO military because they got Nukes. What China is afraid of is Western Sea blockade. That’s why the belt end road initiative is to counteract that. While Western spreading of democracy is to prevent China establishing transport lines (railways, highways, pipelines) through Euro-Asia lands to the Middle East and Europe to prevent China from securing land transport corridors which would help them in case of potential Sea blockade.

That first video “Who Will Dominate Eastern Europe?” the person making it has got a good knowledge of EU history and power politics but he is lacking what Friedman said:

Friedman: “For the United States, the primordial fear is … German technology and German capital, Russian natural resources and Russian manpower as the only combination that has for centuries scared the hell out of the United States.”

Aaron Maté on Twitter: “Ignoring German polls and risk of escalation, US has convinced Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is a victory for what Stratfor founder George Friedman described in 2015 as the US “primordial interest”: severing “the relationship between Germany and Russia.” pic.twitter.com/VaSyRnylOX / Twitter” Ignoring German polls and risk of escalation, US has convinced Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is a victory for what Stratfor founder George Friedman described in 2015 as the US “primordial interest”: severing “the relationship between Germany and Russia.” pic.twitter.com/VaSyRnylOX

He said:0:55 “Something historically unprecedented has happened. A new Force has entered the region one without its claims and direct interests in the area and much more potent than all the players on the ground, the Americans” While not understanding the US is behind all of this.

